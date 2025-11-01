Donte Johnson Chokes Out Sedriques Dumas in Dazzling Debut – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Donte Johnson made a big impression in his Octagon debut, defeating Sedriques Dumas at UFC Vegas 110.

With Johnson’s knockout power well known, Dumas wasted no time wrestling the newcomer to the mat. Dumas never fully got Johnson down, but controlled a solid portion of the stanza. However, Johnson eventually turned the tables, landing a pair of impressive takedowns and ending the first in full mount.

30 seconds into the second, Johnson landed another takedown as Dumas attempted an ill-advised spinning attack. During the exchange, Dumas gave up his neck, allowing Johnson to cinch in an anaconda choke.

Even before the hold was cinched in, Dumas was seemingly ready to tap out. Once the choke was tight, Dumas did exactly that.

Official Result: Donte Johnson def. Sedriques Dumas via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:25 of Round 2.

