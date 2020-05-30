UFC APEX Results: Tyron Woodley Vs. Gilbert Burns

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC APEX results throughout tonight (Sat. 30 May, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the evening, Tyron Woodley will make his return to the octagon after losing his belt in 2019. The former champion was originally booked to face rising contender Leon Edwards in February before the event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Facing him will be Gilbert Burns, a former lightweight making the move up to Welterweight then going on a tear boasting a five-fight win streak including most recently a knockout of former title challenger Damian Maia. The winner of this bout will have a strong claim at getting the next title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Check out our UFC Apex results below. Also, make sure you follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Apex Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai Catch-weight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers, SUB (Kneebar) 2:36, R1

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko, Unanimous Decision

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko, Unanimous Decision Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabe Green, Unanimous Decision

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabe Green, Unanimous Decision Light-Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu TKO (Punches), 1:51, R1

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu TKO (Punches), 1:51, R1 Flyweight: Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliot SUB (Arm Triangle) 3:18, R2

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliot SUB (Arm Triangle) 3:18, R2 Bantamweight: Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka, SUB (Guillotine Choke) 3:03, R1

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka, SUB (Guillotine Choke) 3:03, R1 Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales, TKO (Leg Kicks) 4:27, R2