Tyron Woodley Shares He Went Into “State Of Depression” After Loss to Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













During UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns virtual media day, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley elaborated on his loss to Kamaru Usman.

Answering a question from Mike Heck (MMAFighting.com) Woodley spoke about his change in mindset after losing the belt in his most recent performance.

“The switch didn’t switch instantly you know, it took months. I went into a state of depression for a while, I really wasn’t talking to allot of people, I was eating terrible, I wasn’t training. And I really just did not expect, I felt like all my competition that I had before Kamaru Usman, I felt like that was the stiffest competition, I felt like all the great welterweight’s I’d beaten before then were gonna be my toughest competition. I didn’t take any of them lightly and I didn’t think it was gonna be on cruise control at that point but. I felt like I had that five rounds mapped out so well, I felt like my strategy, my game plan, my studying, my coaches, my team and I felt like I had everything in position to win. So I really had to deal with that and it took longer than any other fight in my career and I got to the point where you know, I felt like I faced it head on, I felt like I’m a better person, I’m a better fighter, I’m a better human being because of it, and I feel like it was necessary for my journey.”

Originally scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC London in March before the event was cancelled due to coronavirus, Woodley Is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns this weekend on the 30th of May. This will be the first time the former champion has entered the octagon since his loss to the champion Kamaru Usman in 2019.

Who do you think gets the victory on May 30th?