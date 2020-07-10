UFC Announce Venum As Exclusive Outfitting Partner From 2021

Spread the word!













The UFC has announced that fight wear giant Venum will be their exclusive outfitting partner from April 2021. The UFC’s current deal with Reebok is due to expire in March next year and Venum will then be visible in the Octagon from the following month.

UFC president Dana White spoke of his delight at the deal in an official press release, he said.

“We’re pumped that VENUM will be joining us as our new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner. VENUM is an Iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM have the technical knowledge and experience that will produce world-class UFC Fight Kits and apparel. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them on this next evolution of UFC’s outfitting program.”

“We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years. It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands. We’re pleased that Reebok will continue with us as the official footwear provider of UFC through 2021,” White added

Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO also reacted to the partnership, he said.

“Joining UFC as their official outfitting and apparel partner means a great deal to the VENUM team. VENUM is a brand that has grown alongside the sport of MMA as it has exploded in popularity around the world. We are both proud and grateful, as this agreement signifies the success of our journey over the past fifteen years. At VENUM, we are ecstatic to write the next chapter in our history.”

What do you make of the UFC making Venum their official outfitters?