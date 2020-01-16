Dana White: UFC’s Deal With Reebok Has Been A ‘Home Run’

Spread the word!













Over the years, the UFC’s Reebok deal has come under fire by fighters, fans, and media alike, especially for taking away fighters’ abilities to make extra money with sponsors.

While some stars may be benefiting from the deal, most aren’t making such lucrative paychecks. However, according to UFC president Dana White, who explained in a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the Reebok deal has been an absolute “home run.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“It ended up being an absolute home run,” White said. “I love the look, I love the feel of everything that we’ve done with Reebok and uniforms are here to stay.”

The UFC and Reebok are in the final year of their deal together. When asked if the UFC would re-up with Reebok or opt to go with another brand, such as Adidas (who owns Reebok), White said he’d have to wait and see how things play out.

“Adidas owns Reebok,” White said. “We’ve had a great relationship with Reebok, it’s been good, it’s been good for us, it’s been good for the fighters, and obviously it’s been very good for television. It looks a lot better, cleaner, and we’ll see what the future holds when the deal is up.”

What do you think about White calling the Reebok deal a “home run” for the UFC?