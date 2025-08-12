UFC Alumni Cameo In New Naked Gun Film.

While on a family outing recently, I stopped in to see Liam Neeson’s new film The Naked Gun, a sequel to Leslie Nielsen’s 1988 classic. The movie is hilarious, but eventually the plot leads to a “WWFC” event. During this sequence, several UFC alumni make cameo appearances.

Former UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez is seen fighting former Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, with one defending a submission from the other. I could hardly believe my eyes. It was a truly unexpected but welcome cameo for a hardcore fan – and it wasn’t over.

Making his first appearance as a referee since joining Bellator’s commentary team in 2018 is none other than Big John McCarthy. I hadn’t realized how much I missed seeing him in that role until I heard him say his iconic catchphrase, “Let’s get it on!”

UFC commentators John Anik and former Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping are shown cageside. Bisping, in particular, has a funny moment. After a few rapid-fire jokes, we get even more cameo appearances from Justin Gaethje and former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Eventually, longtime announcer Bruce Buffer and John McCarthy get into a scuffle with the lead — and former Jedi Master — Liam Neeson, before he escapes. The whole sequence felt like a fever dream. It had been a while since UFC fighters had such meaningful cameos in movies or TV.

UFC fighters in hollywood

Some MMA alumni have made a full-blown transition into the acting world, taking on not just cameos but full roles as actors. The most significant may be Strikeforce veteran and female MMA legend Gina Carano, who landed major roles in both TV and film hits for Disney.

Rampage Jackson played B.A. Baracus in 2010’s The A-Team, alongside stars Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper.

The former UFC fighter with my favorite nickname of all time, “The Dean of Mean” Keith Jardine, has appeared in many films, including a scene in the Paul Thomas Anderson film Inherent Vice, where he kisses Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

2025’s The Naked Gun is the latest film to add to the funny and growing history of UFC cameos.