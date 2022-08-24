UFC Looking To Add Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez To UFC 279

Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez could possibly be squaring off on September 10th, at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 279 was one of the weakest cards in recent memory, but this past week a few interesting fights have been added to the card to spice things up. The UFC also added Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson to the bout, as Ferguson will be making a move to the welterweight division, after his last 19 bouts have been in the lightweight division.

This bout between Holland and Rodriguez should be a banger, if it is made. Holland announced the bout on an Instagram post. He was promoting a new song he mad called “Neck” and after the montage of him fighting, he dropped the news he’d be fighting ‘D-Rod’ on September 10th. There has been some speculation on if the bout is a sure thing as of now, but it seems to be trending in the direction of being officially added.

Kevin Holland announces on Instagram he’s a late addition to #UFC279 vs. Daniel Rodriguez. Not a done deal yet, I’m told. But things are trending in that direction. The Sept. 10 lineup bulk attempt continues. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 24, 2022

Holland has been calling for this fight since he made the move to welterweight, as he had been going up against wrestlers most of the time. Holland’s wrestling has been improving, but a fight where he will mostly be striking has been on his wishlist for a while. The two were supposed to square off back in May of 2020, but it ultimately fell through.

Kevin Holland has won both of his bouts since making his debut in the uFC welterweight division

Holland has a TKO finish over Alex Oliveira and a submission win over Tim Means. Holland received a ‘Performance of the Night’ for both of those finishes. Holland is a dangerous striker, as he has five wins in the UFC via KO/TKO. His counterpart is also a fantastic striker, and will stand and bang with the best of them. Rodriguez most notably beat former title challenger Kevin Lee on short notice, handedly.

Are you excited for this fight?