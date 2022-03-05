Kevin Holland is back in the winner’s enclosure and lands in the welterweight division with a hard-fought victory against Alex Oliveira — courtesy of a slew of second round ground strikes on the main card of UFC 272.

Holland, a former streaking middleweight contender, made his welterweight debut under the promotion’s banner tonight against Oliveira, however, it didn’t prove entirely plain sailing for the Riverside native.

Attempting to counter the patient and composed Oliveira, who was landing a slew of leg kicks, Holland gave up the opening round to the consensus, and almost found himself on the receiving end of a rear-naked choke with just seconds remaining in the frame.

However, just over 20 seconds into the second round, Holland cracked Oliveira with a right hand in the pocket, and from the short shot, chased down Oliveira, and began laying down a series of ground strikes — eventually switching to elbow strikes, forcing the stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s successful welterweight debut at UFC 272

