Streaking striker, Kevin Holland continues his 100 percent finish rate since his welterweight division return, tonight, submitting Tim Means with a slick second round D’Arce choke in the co-main event of UFC Austin at the Moody Center.

Taking co-main event honors on short notice, Holland looked incredibly sharp against veteran Albuquerque native, Means — landing decent strikes in the pocket and fighting long against the New Mexico veteran.

Returning to welterweight back in March at UFC 272, Holland stopped promotional veteran, Alex Oliveira with second round strikes — turning in his second consecutive second round finish tonight against Means.

Locking up a slick D’Arce choke in the early goings of the frame, Holland stung Means with a straight right, before immediately jumping to a submission — quickly forcing a tap.

Setting sights on remaining active, Holland offered to fight promotional perfect grappler, Sean Brady at a UFC event in September in his next Octagon outing.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s D’Arce choke win against Tim Means