UFC 322: Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield to Settle Six-Year-Old Rivalry

UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, will feature a rematch between Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield which dates back to February 2019 at Invicta FC 34. In their first meeting, Cortez secured a split decision victory after fifteen minutes of close action. Six years later, both fighters have forged distinct paths through the UFC ranks, setting the stage for a fight with major flyweight title implications.

Tracy Cortez vs. Erin Blanchfield

Tracy Cortez (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) enters UFC 322 riding momentum from an upset win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 317 in June 2025. After her split decision victory in 2019, she claimed eleven wins against one loss, the only defeat coming to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in July 2024. That setback prompted refinements in her boxing and wrestling, resulting in a controlled performance against Araujo that highlighted her ability to manage range and defend takedowns.

Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) rebounded from the Invicta loss with a nine-fight winning streak, including victories over Manon Fiorot and Miranda Maverick. Her lone UFC defeat arrived in March 2024 against Fiorot in a title eliminator. Last November she earned a unanimous decision over Rose Namajunas, reaffirming her position among the division’s top contenders. Blanchfield’s skill set blends grappling entries with applied striking, and her record reflects an ability to adapt under pressure.

Both athletes occupy critical positions in the women’s flyweight landscape. Blanchfield is ranked No. 4 and a victory would put her within striking distance of a title shot. Cortez sits at No. 8, and a win would cement her status as a gatekeeper for championship contention. The bout is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden, maintaining the UFC’s tradition of hosting marquee November cards at the New York venue.

Stylistically, the fight presents a UFC clash between Blanchfield’s control-based grappling and Cortez’s well-timed striking and defensive wrestling. Blanchfield will seek to secure takedowns and work from top position, where she has finished opponents in the past. Cortez must maintain distance with her jab and counterpunch.

Fight news was broken by Nolan King.