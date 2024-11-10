Jon Jones on Tom Aspinall: There’s ‘Really Nothing’ He Can Do to Get Me Excited to Fight Him

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to dismiss the idea of a title showdown with Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next weekend. If he’s able to get through Miocic, who is widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight of all time, many believe that he should defend his belt against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately, Jon Jones doesn’t tend to agree. The man who is seen by many as the GOAT of mixed martial arts doesn’t appear to be too interested whatsoever in taking on Aspinall in the future.

In a recent interview, he went into a bit more detail as to why he doesn’t really value the Englishman as a top contender.

Jon Jones dismisses Tom Aspinall

“Really nothing [that Aspinall can do to get him interested],” Jones said. “I find him annoying and he just… I’ve been here for so long, and he just got to the UFC not too long ago. If he wanted to fight me, he could’ve been here. Like where have you been all of this time?”

“At the end of the day he has no real standout legacy,” Jones said. “I think the only guy he beat was Andrei Arlovski. Andrei was very old at the time. He really has nothing that entices me. Nothing. He reminds me of a bunch of other up and comers that I fought that it does nothing for my legacy. Really nothing.”

For Jon Jones, he seems to be more interested in a possible collision with Alex Pereira – which he also spoke about during this interview. Either way, though, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him ride off into the sunset and retire – regardless of whether or not he’s able to get through Stipe.