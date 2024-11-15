UFC 309 Cold Open Released as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic Send Final Warning Before Fight Night

The UFC 309 cold open has officially been released as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic prepare for war in New York City.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Madison Square Garden once again this weekend for a blockbuster UFC 309 event. The main event of the evening will see Jon Jones defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic in an absolutely massive collision.

Jones is widely considered to be the favorite, but even with that being the case, you simply cannot rule out someone as experienced as Miocic. In addition to that contest, the co-main event will see Charles Oliveira collide with Michael Chandler in a rematch of their fight from three years ago.

For the UFC, this is a really important event for them. It’s been a year full of ups and downs for the company but if they can knock it out of the park on Saturday, especially if president-elect Donald Trump shows up, it could give them some real momentum heading into 2025.

Now, the official cold open has been released – with Jones and Miocic having some interesting final words for one another before fight night.

UFC 309 cold open released

Miocic: “He’s never faced anything like me, I’m gonna hurt him a lot. I promise you that. I’ll walk out with the belt wrapped around my waist. My prediction for 309 is lights out.”

Jones: “I’m here to solidify an amazing legacy. My plan is to go out there and do what I’ve done to everyone else – dominate.”

UFC 309 promises to be an evening we’ll never forget. Either Stipe Miocic will return to the top of the mountain or Jon Jones will prove himself to be the GOAT once again.

It doesn’t matter which way you look at it – this is one you can’t afford to miss.