UFC tipped to bring unique colour for canvas at UFC 300, bookies favor gold coloured mat

Ahead of next weekend’s monumental UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, the usual grey colored mat has come under massive speculation once more for the promotion’s massive pay-per-view card, with a yellow/gold canvas colour the current betting favorite to feature beneath the fighters in Nevada.

Returning to a pay-per-view schedule following UFC Vegas 90 this weekend, the Octagon touches down at almost-home base, T-Mobile Arena again, for a staggering UFC 300 flagship event.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Featuring a main event between undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira against the returning, Jamahal Hill in a championship offing – the 205 pound clash features at the final of three ‘championship’ pairings in Nevada.

A gold coloured Octagon canvas is backed for UFC 300

And according to the bookies, the usual grey coloured Octagon canvas is likely to be brought backstage in favor of a returning yellow/gold coloured canvas – for the first time a massive UFC 200 card back in 2016, with odds of +118 available currently.

For fans hoping to land money on a host of big-cash bets on the fights next weekend at UFC 300, online casino games at Jackpot Sounds can also offer punters some of the biggest chances to land considerable payouts during the huge festivities during fight week and the UFC Fan Expo in ‘Sin City’.

As mentioned above, the promotion sported a unique yellow/gold coloured Octagon canvas for their similarly monumental UFC 200 card back in 2016, in a switch from their usual greyed colour landing – on a night which saw the likes of legends, Jim Miller, T.J. Dillashaw, Cain Velasquez, Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva, Brock Lesnar, and Amanda Nunes all grace throughout the night.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And as well as Pereira’s massive title fight headliner with Hill, a historic title fight also features on the main card – with the first-ever all-Chinese championship pairing set for the event, with Zhang Weili tackling compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight tangle.

Furthermore, a stacked main card will also play host to a title-eliminator between former lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan, while fan-favorite strikers, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway share the Octagon in a symbolic BMF championship fight – in a bout which is sure to bring countless fireworks to UFC 300.

Seated amongst the massive talent on both the late and early preliminary cards come the likes of former champions, Jiri Prochazka, Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figuiredo, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm – while two-time Olympic gold medal winner, Kayla Harrison is booked for her massive UFC debut.

Initially planning a stunning homecoming just less than a month later at UFC 301 in his native Brazil should he dispatch event headliner, Hill with ease next weekend at UFC 300, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira has been warned by the Illinois native that the judges should consider packing up and leaving before the main event begins, as their services won’t be required regardless.

UFC 300 will come as Hill’s first outing in over a year, with the Dana White’s Contender Series alum sidelined since last summer due to a nasty ruptured achilles injury.

What do you think will be the canvas color in the Octagon at UFC 300?