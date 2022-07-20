With less than two weeks until UFC 277, the promotion is still dealing with many injuries to fighters and withdrawals due to visa issues. Fortunately, the main card is still intact, but a few preliminary card fighter pull outs have led to some new fights and some openings that haven’t yet been filled. If you were planning to wager on the games on your Betway sports betting app, you should be aware of these changes. The event is held on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the main card will be available for purchase after the preliminary matches on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC 277 changes

In the past few days, there have been several changes as outlined below:

Hamdy Abdelwahab replaces Justin Tafa

Australian Justin Tafa withdrew from his bout against Don’Tale Mayes (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC). As a result, Mayes remains on the card with a new opponent, newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

Ignacio Bahamondes Out

Ignacio Bahamondes is experiencing continued visa issues. Consequently, UFC moved Ludovit Klein (18-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) to UFC Fight Night 208 on Saturday in London. He will come up against Mason Jones, former Cage Warriors champion with an 11-1 MMA and 1-1 UFC record.

Joselyne Edwards replaces Mariya Agapova

Ji Yeon Kim will have a new opponent in UFC 277. Mariya Agapova had to answer UFC’s short call once again. Joselyne Edwards (11-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) will take on Yeon Kim (9-5-2, 3-5 UFC).

Diego Ferreira Withdraws

Rafa Garcia will step in to take on Drakkar Kolse after the withdrawal of Diego Ferreira. Garcia has a 13-2 MMA and 2-2 UFC record, while his opponent Klose has a 12-2-1 MMA and 6-2 UFC record.

Ramiz Brahimaj Out

Brahimaj is out of his bout with Michael Morales after suffering an undisclosed injury. Consequently, Michael Morales (13-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is still waiting for a new opponent yet to be named.

UFC 277 Lineup (as of now)

Main Card

The women’s bantamweight title will have champ Julianna Pena face-off with Amanda Nunes.

Brandon Moreno will battle it out with Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title.

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich – Heavyweight fight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith – Lightweight bout

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez – Flyweight bout

Preliminary Card

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Rafa Garcia vs. Drakkar Klose

Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober

Mariya Agapova vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Alex Morono vs. Mathew Semelsberger

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Event’s Headline

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship is the match to watch in UFC 277. Current champion Julianna Pena and former champion Amanda Nunes will face off. The two last faced each other at UFC 269 last December. This would be an interesting match for bettors on Betway to wager on. Pena won the title by submission in the second round in what was deemed a major upset in the bout.

Another match to watch is the UFC Flyweight Championship fight between former champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. The last time the two talented fighters faced off was in December 2019. Moreno emerged as the winner via unanimous decision.