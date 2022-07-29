Julianna Pena was the last fighter to take to the scales for UFC 277.

The current UFC women’s bantamweight queen Pena is slated to face the former division title holder Amanda Nunes in a highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday at UFC 277.

Julianna Pena is the last fighter to make weight for UFC 277

During the Friday early weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel, challenger Nunes made weight early with the other athletes on the card rotating for their turn. One conspicuous absentee from a large part of the proceedings was Pena, who turned out to be the final fighter to step on.

While some were concerned about having another UFC champion lose her title on the scales, Pena was able to hit the mark and make weight, with just 90 seconds left on the clock, coming in half a pound under the championship limit at 134.5 lbs.

Ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans will follow next at 5 pm ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The venue will also host Saturday night’s card.

UFC 277 weigh-ins: Full result as 2 fighters missed weight

Joselyne Edwards and Orion Cosce ended up missing weight for the event and were fined 20 percent each of their purse money.

You can check out the complete UFC 277 weigh-in results below.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Julianna Peña (134.5) vs. Amanda Nunes (135) – for women’s bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (124.5) – for interim flyweight title

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Rafael Alves (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155.5)

Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (255)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)

Joselyne Edwards (137.5)* vs. Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Blood Diamond (169.5)

* Edwards misses weight by 1.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

** Cosce misses weight by 1.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse