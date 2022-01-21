The first UFC pay-per-view card of 2022 is set to go down this weekend and boy is it a big one! UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22.

In the main event, we’ll see an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned when Francis Ngannou takes on his former teammate Ciryl Gane, who currently holds the interim title.

Before that, Brandon Moreno makes the first defence of his flyweight title when he takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time.

UFC 270 also boasts a stacked undercard that features the likes of Kay Hansen, Ilia Topuria, and Michel Pereira. Join LowKickMMA as we preview, predict, and hopefully win some money betting on this epic night of fights.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

The UFC 270 main event is genuinely one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. In terms of skills, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are two of the best who have ever done it in this weight class.

‘The Predator’ looked fantastic last year when he dethroned Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou showed off his much-improved wrestling skills and a new level of calmness inside the Octagon.

Despite that, Betway think Ngannou will struggle at UFC 270 and have priced him as the 2.20 underdog to emerge victorious against his former teammate.

That’s with good reason. Gane has looked exemplary during his rise to the top of the UFC’s heavyweight division. The undefeated Frenchman is just 10 fights into his MMA career but has already beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis. According to the bookmakers, ‘Bon Gamin’ is the 1.66 favourite to become the undisputed heavyweight champion at UFC 270.

For us, this is a true 50/50 fight. However, we think Ngannou might just have the edge and the fact he’s the underdog makes him an even more enticing man to bet on.

The Cameroonian knockout artist has more experience and seems to be hitting his peak. Ngannou could be losing every second of the fight and uncork one shot to close the show. We fancy his chances at UFC 270 and will be betting on him to beat Gane.

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

The co-main eventis a lot easier to predict than the match-up we have just been talking about. In our opinion, this fight is pointless. Brandon Moreno should be moving on to fights with the other top-ranked guys at 125lb rather than rematching someone he has just dominated.

Instead, he’ll likely take out Figueiredo in a similar fashion at UFC 270. We’ll certainly be betting on him to do that at odds of 1.57. If you fancy the former champ to spring an upset, he’s priced at 2.40.

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

The final fight that is catching our eye at UFC 270 is Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho and that’s mainly because we can smell an upset.

Pereira appears to be really putting it together as of late and has notched up three consecutive wins. However, we are still not convinced he has the ability to ever be a top welterweight and also have to question his gas tank, after he again appeared to run out of steam in his last fight.

Fialho is making his UFC debut, on late notice. Of course, he’s a pretty heavy 3.10 underdog at UFC 270. However, Fialho is 27-years-old, riding a four-fight win streak and seems to have the tools to deal with Pereira. We’ll be placing a small bet on him to spring the upset this weekend but wouldn’t be surprised if Pereira makes good on his 1.36 favourite tag.

Who will you be betting on at UFC 270?

