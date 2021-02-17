Kamaru Usman faces a potential 180 days on the sidelines.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title following an impressive third-round victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 this past weekend.

Although he faced some early adversity as he was almost dropped by Burns in the first round, “The Nigerian Nightmare” rallied to dominate Burns on the feet and earn the TKO win.

However, Usman seemingly didn’t come out unscathed.

As per MixedMartialArts.com, the Association of Boxing Commissions’ official record keeper, Usman requires an X-ray of his right foot as well as clearance by a doctor before he can return to action. If he doesn’t, he will be medically suspended for six months while his minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days of no contact.

Burns, meanwhile, will need his right eyebrow and left orbital lacerations cleared by a doctor otherwise he will be suspended for 45 days.

You can view the full list of medical suspensions below:

Maycee Barber: Needs MRI of right shoulder, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Alexa Grasso: Needs X-ray and MRI of right knee, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kelvin Gastelum: No suspension.

Ian Heinisch: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ricky Simon: No suspension.

Brian Kelleher: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Maki Pitolo: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Julian Marquez: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Anthony Hernandez: Needs X-ray of right hand, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Belal Muhammad: No suspension.

Dhiego Lima: Needs X-ray of nose, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Polyana Viana: No suspension.

Mallory Martin: Needs MRI of right elbow, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Andre Ewell: No suspension.

Chris Gutierrez: Needs X-ray of nose, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Gabriel Green: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to left eye laceration.

Phil Rowe: Needs X-ray of left knee, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.