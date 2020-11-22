Earlier tonight (Sat. November 22nd, 2020) UFC 255 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC facility played host to two title bouts in both the men’s and women’s Flyweight divisions. In the main event, we saw Deiveson Figueiredo defend his Flyweight title against Alex Perez with an excellent guillotine submission in the first round. In the co-main event, Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fought through some early adversity to finish the bout in dominant fashion and secure another title defense. Outside of these two bouts, there were plenty of moments warranting bonuses.

The first Performance of the Night bonus went to Antonina Shevchenko for her dominant performance against Ariane Lipski ending in a second round TKO. Shevchenko utilized her grappling to take down Lipski at will and from the ground threatened her with submissions before ending the fight with some effective ground and pound.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Joaquin Buckley for his knockout over Jordan Wright on the preliminary card. Coming off a knockout of the year contender, Buckley looked to add another finish to his highlight reel over the undefeated Wright. At the end of the first round Buckley looked just moments from finishing the fight so as it began in the second he was able to find the finishing blows in less than 20 seconds.

Fight of the Night came on the early prelims in the first fight of the night between Welterweight’s Sasha Palatnikov and Louis Cosce. This back and forth war saw the pair mix it up both on the ground and on the feet. After warring for three rounds Palatnikov was able to find the finish by TKO with punches. This showcase by the pair saw them both take home bonus money from the UFC 255 Fight Pass preliminary card.