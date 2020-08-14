UFC 252 is now official after all 22 fighters weighed-in ahead of the event. In the headline fight, Stipe Miocic faces off against Daniel Cormier for the third and final time with the heavyweight title once again up for grabs. Bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley has his toughest fight to date in the co-main event. He faces Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera who controversially snapped his five-fight winning run last time out.

Check out how these fighters and everyone else competing tomorrow night got on at the UFC 252 weigh-ins….

MAIN CARD

Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Junior Dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns (149.5)*vs. Daniel Pineda (146) – Herbert Burns missed the featherweight limit by 3.5lbs

John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

PRELIMS

Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)* vs. Danny Chavez (146) – TJ Brown missed the featherweight limit by 0.5lbs

Livinha Souza (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145.5) vs. Tony Kelley (145.5)