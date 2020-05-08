Spread the word!













At long last elite level Mixed Martial Arts returns with UFC 249 going down tomorrow night in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will throw down for the interim lightweight title in what promises to be a war. The winner will almost certainly go on to unify the division against 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the near future.

Just before than Henry Cejudo will put his bantamweight title on the line against former 135lb champion Dominick Cruz. Cejudo was originall set to face Jose Aldo in Brazil tomorrow night but travel issues mean that fight was scrapped. Cruz is coming off a near four year lay off heading into this fight. He was last seen in 2016 losing his title against Cody Garbrandt.

The rest of the card is stacked with many great fighters hoping to put on a show. First things first thought they’ve got to make weight. Stay tuned to LowKickMMA.com for all the UFC 249 weigh-in results as they happen.

UFC 249 Main Card

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for Interim Lightweight Title

Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for Bantamweight Title

Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260) Heavyweight

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5) Featherweight – Jeremy Stephen misses weight by 4.5lbs

Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5) Heavyweight

Prelims



Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5) Welterweight

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243) Heavyweight

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115) Strawweight

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186) Middleweight

Early Prelims

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5) Welterweight

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146) Featherweight

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206) Light-heavyweight