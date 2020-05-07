UFC 249 Preview Show

Elite level MMA will finally return our screens with UFC 249 set to be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje this Saturday, May 9.
The interim lightweight title fight will top a stacked card which is the UFC’s first in almost two months.
LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway are just excited as anyone to watch UFC 249. So much so they’ve got together to film our first ever preview show. The lads offer their thoughts, opinions, and predictions on all 12 fights going down in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.
Check it out and subscribe to our YouTube channel below.
UFC 249 Full Fight Card
Main Card
Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (Interim Lightweight Title Fight)
Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz
Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar
Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro
Prelims
Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis
Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabrício Werdum
Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson
Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza
Early Prelims
Vicente Luque vs Niko Price
Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa
Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey
What’s your pick for fight of the night at UFC 249?