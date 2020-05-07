UFC 249 Preview Show

Spread the word!













Elite level MMA will finally return our screens with UFC 249 set to be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje this Saturday, May 9.

The interim lightweight title fight will top a stacked card which is the UFC’s first in almost two months.

LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway are just excited as anyone to watch UFC 249. So much so they’ve got together to film our first ever preview show. The lads offer their thoughts, opinions, and predictions on all 12 fights going down in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.

UFC 249 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (Interim Lightweight Title Fight)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro

Prelims

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabrício Werdum

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza

Early Prelims

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

What’s your pick for fight of the night at UFC 249?