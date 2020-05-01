Spread the word!













During this time, Allot of changes have had to be made to the UFC’s usual fight week practices in order to accommodate restrictions in place for COVID-19.

One fight week event that will still remain is media day. The day held for media to interview fighters competing on the card that weekend will still go ahead however it will see a different platform than the traditional face to face interviews.

In a report by MMA Junkie, It was stated UFC 249 would be holding a virtual media day.

“Media members who register for the event in advance will be able to participate in digital scrum-style interviews with fighters from the main card and featured preliminary card bouts”.

They also shared that the same format is intended to be used during the event with winners partaking in virtual scrums after their bouts.

With UFC 249 taking place at the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and the next two UFC events also being held there on the 13th and 16th of May, The UFC intends to use the same format for media on all events.

Here is a list of all the fighters that will be participating in the UFC 249 media day.

Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo, Dominik Cruz

Francis Ngannou, Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy, Yorgan De Castro

Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis

It is not clear how long the UFC intends for media to use a digital platform as opposed to attending the events. With the plan for future events to be held on the newly purchased private island “Fight Island,” the days of media covering the UFC from the venue seem far in the distance.

With safety as there priority having extra people inside the venue isn’t possible during this pandemic.

When do you think we will see media covering the sport from the event again?