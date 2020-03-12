UFC 249 At Risk After New York State Bans Large Gatherings

Spread the word!













UFC 249 is at risk of being moved, postponed or cancelled after New York State announced a ban on large gatherings will come into effect from Friday.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced gathering of more than 500 people will be banned from tomorrow until the Corona Virus pandemic is under control.

New York state bans gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday, Governor Cuomo says. Live updates: https://t.co/JrbYwpIWS2 pic.twitter.com/kvxsKijway — Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2020

This news comes after Combate reported the UFC Brasilia event taking place this weekend has been moved behind closed doors. They also announced the UFC is planning to move the upcoming event in Columbus, Ohio to their Apex Facility in Las Vegas. However, this news about UFC 249 will be the most worrying for fight fans.

In the main event Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight title against former interim champion Tony Ferguson. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated fight of all time, as two of the best fighters on the planet throw down. The fight is made bigger by the fact the pair have been scheduled to fight on four previous occasions. Each time the bout has failed to go ahead due to various reasons.

Beyond the main event the UFC 249 fight card is stacked, with strawwight contenders Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas throwing down in the co-main event. Let’s hope the UFC are able to save the card amid all this uncertainty.

Stay locked to LowKickMMA for all the latest breaking news and updates as they happen!