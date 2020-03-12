REPORT | UFC Brasilia To Take Place Behind Closed Doors

Spread the word!













The UFC Brasilia event taking place this Saturday will go ahead behind closed doors according to reports from Brazilian news outlet Combate.

UFC on ESPN+ 28 is expected to take place at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in the Brazilian capital. However, it was believed to be under threat of cancellation after the city’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha declared a ban on all public gatherings after a Corona Virus outbreak in the city. It has saw bans on religious gathering, children attending schools and most crucially for fight fans a ban on all sporting events.

Per the report from Combate the UFC will still hold the event but there will be no fans in attendance at the 16,000-seater arena.

As of yet the leading promotion in MMA has yet to officially confirm the news or announce it’s plans to combat the Corona Virus.

Many fans are now concerned the UFC’s upcoming events in London, Ohio, Oregon and most importantly UFC 249 taking place in New York on April 18.

We await official confirmation from the UFC – stay tuned to LowKickMMA for all the breaking news and latests updates as they happen!