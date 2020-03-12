REPORT | UFC Columbus Moved To Las Vegas

Spread the word!













The upcoming UFC card in Columbus, Ohio is set to be moved to Las Vegas per Brazilian publication Combate who earlier reported UFC Brasilia will take place behind closed door due to Corona Virus fears.

According to the report the card set to be headlined by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou will still go ahead. Unfortunately for Ohio fight fans, the event will take now take place behind closed doors at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

This news comes one day after Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced his state would be aggressive in fighting the spread of the infectious disease, he said.

“In the next several days we will sign an order on mass gatherings in the state of Ohio,” DeWine told reporters. “Let me reiterate what the experts have told us, that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering. The bigger the gathering, the bigger the risk. The closer you are to people the bigger the risk.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

This is second major hit to the card today after hometown fighter Cody Garbradnt was forced to pull out of his co-main event bout after being hospitalized due to kidney issues.

The UFC have yet to comment on these reports or how the Corona Virus pandemic will affect their events in the coming weeks and months.

As of right not the official word says UFC Columbus will take place on March 28 at Nationwide Arena. However Combate believe otherwise, so be sure to hang fire on buying tickets and travel until the promotion provide an update.

