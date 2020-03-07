UFC 248 Fighter Salaries: Israel Adesanya Takes Home Biggest Payday

The UFC 248 fighter salaries are in and it looks like middleweight champion Israel Adesnaya will be earning the biggest pay cheque tonight.
‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to make a flat fee of $500,000 for his first 185lb title defence. In the main event he’ll face feared Cuban wrestler Yoel Romero who’ll also be making decent money tomorrow night, $350,000 per the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
In the co-main event strawweight champion Weili Zhang will $100,000 appearance fee with a win bonus of $100,000. Slightly less than former title holder turned challenger Joanna Jedrzejczyk who’ll take $106,000 flat with the added incentive of a $106,000 win bonus.
UFC 248 Fighter Salaries
Israel Adesanya: $500,000 flat fee
Yoel Romero: $350,000 flat fee
Zhang Weili: $100,000 to show, $100,000 to win
Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000 to show, $106,000 to win.
Beneil Dariush: $70,000 to show, $70,000 to win
Drakkar Klose: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win
Neil Magny: $76,000 to show, $76,000 to win
Li Jingliang: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win
Alex Oliveira: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win
Max Griffin: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win
Sean O’Malley: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win
Jose Quinonez: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
Mark Madsen: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
Austin Hubbard: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Rodolfo Vieira: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Saparbek Safarov: $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win
Gerald Meerschaert: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win
Deron Winn: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Emily Whitmire: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Polyana Viana: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
Giga Chikadze: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Jamall Emmers: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Batgerel Danaa: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Guido Cannetti: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Should Israel Adesanya be the highest paid fighter on the card?