UFC 248 Fighter Salaries: Israel Adesanya Takes Home Biggest Payday

The UFC 248 fighter salaries are in and it looks like middleweight champion Israel Adesnaya will be earning the biggest pay cheque tonight.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to make a flat fee of $500,000 for his first 185lb title defence. In the main event he’ll face feared Cuban wrestler Yoel Romero who’ll also be making decent money tomorrow night, $350,000 per the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In the co-main event strawweight champion Weili Zhang will $100,000 appearance fee with a win bonus of $100,000. Slightly less than former title holder turned challenger Joanna Jedrzejczyk who’ll take $106,000 flat with the added incentive of a $106,000 win bonus.

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 flat fee

Yoel Romero: $350,000 flat fee

Zhang Weili: $100,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000 to show, $106,000 to win.

Beneil Dariush: $70,000 to show, $70,000 to win

Drakkar Klose: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Neil Magny: $76,000 to show, $76,000 to win

Li Jingliang: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win

Alex Oliveira: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win

Max Griffin: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Sean O’Malley: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Jose Quinonez: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Mark Madsen: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Austin Hubbard: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Rodolfo Vieira: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

Saparbek Safarov: $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

Gerald Meerschaert: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

Deron Winn: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Emily Whitmire: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

Polyana Viana: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Giga Chikadze: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Jamall Emmers: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Batgerel Danaa: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Guido Cannetti: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

