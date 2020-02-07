UFC 247 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Official

Spread the word!













The official UFC 247 weigh-in results are heading your way this morning (Fri. February 7, 2020) ahead of tomorrow’s pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the main event of the night, Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight championship against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Also, Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian. The card will also feature hometown hero and top-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, as he welcomes longtime light heavyweight Ilir Latifi to the division.

Before all the action gets underway tomorrow night, the fighters step on the scale this morning for the official UFC 247 weigh-ins. Check out the results, and watch the weigh-ins live with us below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 247 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Derrick Lewis (261.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Lauren Murphy (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Mario Bautista (135)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

What did you make of the UFC 247 weigh-in results? Who are you picking to win tomorrow night?