UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The official early morning weigh-ins are in the books, and now it’s time to watch the UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes headline tomorrow’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones will put his 205-pound crown on the line against the undefeated Reyes. Also, in the co-main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her strap against Katlyn Chookagian.

Watch as tomorrow’s combatants face off for the final time before throwing hands inside of the Octagon, at the UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-ins, courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel.

UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Derrick Lewis (261.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Lauren Murphy (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Mario Bautista (135)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

What did you make of the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-ins? Who are you picking to win tomorrow night?