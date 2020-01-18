UFC 246 Salaries: Conor McGregor Leapfrogs Everyone

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is set to make far and beyond anyone else for his part on the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat. January 18, 2020), as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has released the official list of UFC 246 salaries, via MMA Fighting.

McGregor will take home a $3 million flat fee for his welterweight headliner against Donald Cerrone, who will be making $200,000 to show, and could take home an additional $200,000 if he wins. Of course, McGregor stands to make a lot more than his $3 million flat fee once PPV points are added up and taken into account. In fact, “The Notorious” predicts he could make up to $80 million for his services this Saturday night when it’s all said and done.

You can check out the full UFC 246 salaries here below.

UFC 246 Salaries

Conor McGregor: $3 million flat (no win bonus)

Donald Cerrone: $200,000 to show, $200,000 to win

Holly Holm: $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raquel Pennington: $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win

Aleskei Oleinik: $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win

Maurice Greene: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to show, $155,000 to win

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win.

Roxanne Modafferi: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Maycee Barber: $29,000 to show, $29,000 to win

Andre Fili: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Sodiq Yusuff: $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win

Tim Elliott: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Askar Askarov: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Drew Dober: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Nasrat Haqparast: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Aleksa Camur: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Justin Ledet: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Brian Kelleher: $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Ode Osbourne: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Sabina Mazo: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

JJ Aldrich: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

