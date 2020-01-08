Conor McGregor Shows Off Physique Ahead Of 170-Pound Return (Photos)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is looking great ahead of his return to 170 pounds later this month.

“The Notorious” will take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event from Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. It will be the Irishman’s first fight back since his October 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Recently, McGregor took to Instagram to share some photos of his physique ahead of his return to the 170-pound weight class. You can check them out below, which McGregor captioned with “11 days.”

McGregor has been in Las Vegas for several days now in preparation for his bout with Cerrone. It will certainly be an interesting matchup, as both men love to stand in the center of the Octagon and exchange. However, should Cerrone decide to take the fight to the ground, things could get very interesting.

UFC president Dana White has also suggested that, should McGregor win, he’ll be next in line for the 155-pound title. However, with other potential money fights, such as a clash with BMF Champ Jorge Masvidal, also possible, there’s no telling what’s in store for McGregor in 2020.

What do you think about McGregor’s physique ahead of his return to welterweight? Who are you picking at UFC 246?