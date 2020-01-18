UFC 246 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor makes his return to take on longtime fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. While both men are natural lightweights, the fight will take place at 170 pounds so neither man has to cut weight. The co-main event will see former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm rematch Raquel Pennington, the woman she beat several years ago in her UFC debut.

You can check out the UFC 246 full fight card, start time, and how to watch the event below.

UFC 246 Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET):

Women's flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Women's flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

