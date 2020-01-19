UFC 246 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 19,040, hauling in a $11,089,129.30 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Opening up the ESPN preliminary card was a very impressive performance from Drew Dober, who made quick work of Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round TKO. His victory will earn him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. Then, opening up the main card was a lightweight fight between former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira used his superior grappling skills to lock in a rear-naked choke and submit Pettis. He’ll also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. After being moved up from the early prelims to the main card, bantamweight Brian Kelleher seized the opportunity and put away promising prospect Ode Osbourne with a submission as well. Kelleher caught Osbourne with a guillotine in the first round that would also earn him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

The heavyweights put on an amazing grappling back-and-forth, that saw Aleksei Oleinik submit Maurice Greene in the second round with an armbar. Oleinik will also take home a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000. And finally, Conor McGregor’s return stole the show with his 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone. “The Notorious” also takes home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.