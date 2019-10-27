UFC 245 Poster Drops Featuring Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman (Photo)

Spread the word!













The official poster for the upcoming UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) has been released. In the poster, the six combatants involved in the three title bouts on the night are featured.

First, Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight crown against decorated striker Germaine de Randamie. Also, Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. Then, in the main event, Kamaru Usman puts his welterweight gold up for grabs against Colby Covington. Check out the poster below.

All roads lead to Las Vegas!



UFC 245 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. It will be the final PPV of 2019 from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, and they’re going out with a bang with three title fights on deck. Check out the updated card for the PPV below.

UFC 245 Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

What do you think about the UFC 245 poster? Will you be tuning in for the PPV come December?