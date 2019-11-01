UFC 244 Staff Predictions: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













UFC 244 will go down tomorrow (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will witness a Baddest Mother F*cker Championship bout between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The winner will likely be next in line for the 170-pound title. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC 244 staff predictions for the Masvidal vs. Diaz BMF main event. Check them out below.

UFC 244 Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is about as close of a matchup as you can get. Two guys who aren’t going to take a back step, likely won’t shoot in for a takedown, and are willing to leave it all inside the Octagon for the win. This has Fight Of The Year written all over it. Diaz has the advantage in this being a five-round fight with his gas tank, but Masvidal’s cardio will be just fine in a main event contest as well.

Diaz is the superior boxer and jiu-jitsu practitioner, but given Demian Maia couldn’t submit Masvidal on the mat, Diaz will likely struggle to do the same. With this one more than likely staying on the feet, and neither man looking to outpoint the other, I have to give the edge to Diaz, who I think takes a decision victory in a dog fight. (Prediction: Nate Diaz)

Abhinav Kini:

Both these guys are very similar in the way that they fight, so we should be in for a barnburner. Diaz is the bigger fighter, but I believe Masvidal is a better boxer, and given the momentum he’s on, I expect him to get the win. (Prediction: Jorge Masvidal)

Cole Shelton:

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal is easily the hardest fight to pick this year. It is a super close bout and they both have similar skill sets, and both are tough to finish. I think Jorge will win the early rounds with Nate coming on strong in the later rounds, but in the end, it is Masvidal who wins by decision. (Prediction: Jorge Masvidal)

Tony B. King (aka MC Hydro Phonics):

Tough call here. On one hand, I can see Jorge using leg kicks to break down Diaz’s movement and possibly catch him with a big shot. On the other hand, I can see Diaz marching forward like a soldier and wearing Jorge down and outpointing him for a decision win.

There are lots of variables here to consider. I’ve ran over them all in my head a million times. I have the utmost respect for both of these fighters and hate to see either lose but if I’m forced to pick a winner… I’m going with Nate Diaz Stockton slapping his way to a 5 round decision. (Prediction: Nate Diaz)

Timmy Moran:

Diaz, the self-proclaimed west coast gangster, matches up with Jorge Masvidal, the self-proclaimed dirty south goon, to headline the most exciting welterweight bout this year. Expect fireworks and a predominantly stand up fight where each fighter will exchange strikes until they can’t any longer.

Despite the majority of the contest remaining on the feet, look for Diaz to take Masvidal in deep waters, and look for a potential submission in the championship rounds. Masvidal may start off faster and more aggressive, but I expect Diaz to grow stronger as the fight progresses. (Prediction: Nate Diaz)

What do you think about our UFC 244 Staff Predictions? Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Diaz? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!