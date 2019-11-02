UFC 244 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 244 will go down tonight (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s arguably the most highly-anticipated card of the year, and features a spectacular main event.
Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Also, making his middleweight debut, former welterweight title challenger Darren Till takes on ex-interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The card includes names such as Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis, Kevin Lee, and more.
Check out the UFC 244 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC 244 Full Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):
- Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie
Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 2):
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ or ESPN Fight Pass):
- Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
What do you think of the UFC 244 card? Will you be tuning in?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Colby Covington Will Slap Dana White If He Tries To Wrap Belt Around His Waist At UFC 245
- Exclusive: Weili Zhang Calls Possibility Of Winning UFC Title In China ‘Dream Come True’
- Report: Gilbert Burns Steps In To Face Gunnar Nelson At UFC Copenhagen