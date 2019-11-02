UFC 244 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC 244 will go down tonight (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s arguably the most highly-anticipated card of the year, and features a spectacular main event.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Also, making his middleweight debut, former welterweight title challenger Darren Till takes on ex-interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The card includes names such as Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis, Kevin Lee, and more.

Check out the UFC 244 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC 244 Full Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):

Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 2):

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ or ESPN Fight Pass):

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian

What do you think of the UFC 244 card? Will you be tuning in?