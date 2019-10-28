UFC 244 Countdown: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC 244 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

In the highly-anticipated main event of the evening, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. It initially looked like the fight might not happen due to Diaz’s issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), however, all of those have been squared away – and the fight is on.

It’s a battle of two of the most game fighters the Las Vegas-based promotion has ever seen. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till will jump up to middleweight. He takes on former interim 185-pound title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in what should prove to be a very interesting stylistic matchup.

Ahead of the PPV event, the UFC has released its UFC 244 Countdown special, taking a look at the four men involved in the main and co-main events of the evening. Those, of course; being Masvidal, Diaz, Till, and Gastelum. Get ready for one of the biggest cards of the year with the UFC 244 Countdown special, which can be viewed in the video player below.

UFC 244 Countdown

What did you think about the UFC 244 Countdown special ahead of Masvidal vs. Diaz?