UFC 243 Reebok Payouts: Adesanya & Whittaker Lead The Way

Last night (Sat. October 5, 2019) UFC 243 took place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya finished Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed 185-pound champion of the world with a second-round TKO finish. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker faced off against Al Iaquinta at 155 pounds, where “The Hangman” picked up a massive decision victory.

Now, thanks to MMA Junkie, we can take a look at the UFC 243 Reebok payouts, and how much fighters banked for representing the brand at last night’s event.

UFC 243 Reebok Payouts

Israel Adesanya: $40,000 def. Robert Whittaker: $40,000

Dan Hooker: $10,000 def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000

Serghei Spivac: $3,500 def. Tai Tuivasa: $5,000

Dhiego Lima: $5,000 def. Luke Jumeau: $4,000

Yorgan De Castro: $3,500 def. Justin Tafa: $3,500

Jake Matthews: $10,000 def. Rostem Akman: $3,500

Callan Potter: $3,500 def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Brad Riddell: $3,500 def. Jamie Mullarkey: $3,500

Megan Anderson: $4,000 def. Zarah Fairn: $3,500

Ji Yeon Kim: $4,000 def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500

Khalid Taha: $3,500 def. Bruno Silva: $3,500

What do you make of the UFC 243 Reebok payouts?