UFC 243 Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Faces Six-Month Sit

Over the weekend, UFC 243 took place on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. Also, in the co-main event, Dan Hooker bested Al Iaquinta after three rounds of fighting at lightweight. Now, the UFC 243 medical suspensions have been released.

Iaquinta is looking at a six-month sit unless he gets cleared via x-ray for a left tib/fib and foot injury. Check out the full UFC 243 medical suspensions, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com, below.

UFC 243 Medical Suspensions

7 Days to Adesanya for Mandatory Rest 60 Days to Whittaker for KO – 45 Days No Contact Dan Hooker defeated Al Iaquinta by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

30 Days to Hooker for Left Knee lacerations and 21 Days No Contact 180 Days to Iaquinta or clear by Negative X-Ray for Left Tib/Fib and Foot X-Rays Sergey Spivac defeated Tai Tuivasa by Technical Submission (Arm Triangle Choke R2, 3:14)

7 Days to Spivac for Mandatory Rest 45 Days to Tuivasa for Soreness Right Ribs and 30 Days No Contact Dhiego Lima defeated Luke Jumeau by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

7 Days to Lima for Mandatory Rest 30 Days to Jumeau since Scans and X-Rays were negative – 21 Days No Contact Yorgan de Castro defeated Justin Tafa by KO (Punch, R1, 1:20)

7 Days to De Castro for Mandatory Rest 60 Days to Tafa for KO – 45 Days No Contact Jake Matthews defeated Rostem Akman by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7 Days to Matthews for Mandatory Rest 7 Days to Akman for Mandatory Rest Callan Potter defeated Maki Pitolo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

30 Days to Potter and 21 Days No Contact 30 Days to Pitolo and 21 Days No Contact Brad Riddell defeated Jamie Mullarkey by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

45 Days to Riddell for Left Eyebrow Laceration and and 30 Days No Contact 30 Days to Mullarkey since Scans were Negative, 21 Days No Contact Megan Anderson defeated Zarah Fairn dos Santos by Submission (Triangle, R1, 3:57)

7 Days to Anderson for Mandatory Rest 30 Days to Fairn for Left Eyelid laceration and 21 Days No Contact Ji Yeon Kim defeated Nadia Kassem by TKO (Punches, R2, 4:59)

7 Days to Kim for Mandatory Rest 45 Days to Kassem since CT and X-Rays were Negative – 30 Days No Contact Khalid Taha defeated Bruno Silva by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke, R3, 3:00)

