In our co-main event of UFC 243, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head.

Round 1:

Iaquinta feints a takedown attempt and just misses on an overhand. Leg kick fromHooker connects as he tries to establish his jab as well. Another nice leg kick from Hooker, ho connects on a hook. A nice right hand connects from Iaquinta.

Another leg kick from Hooker. A leg kick from Hooker again and this time it takes the leg out from Iaquinta. Iaquinta in on the takedown and eats elbows. After a scramble, Hooker takes Iaquinta’s back and is working on a choke. Nice defense from Iaquinta and he gets to his feet. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A feint from Iaquinta on a takedown and he lands some nice hooks. A leg kick from Iaquinta now. Iaquinta closing the distance now trying to keep this fight inside the pocket to take away Hooker’s reach advantage. A leg kick from Hooker. Another Hooker leg kick and Iaquinta’s leg is hurting. A nice body shot connects for Iaquinta, and he follows up with two big shots to the dome.

Iaquinta starting to close in now. Hooker gets a body kick in. Iaquinta goes for another takedown but Hooker stuffs it well. Hooker sneaks in a big hook that drops Iaquinta down. Hooker trying to get some ground-and-pound now but there’s only seconds left. Iaquinta goes for a last-second ankle lock but the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

A nice overhand to open the round for Hooker. A nice head kick is just blocked from Hooker. Iaquinta steps in deep with a left hand. Hooker with a nice short hook that wobbles Iaquinta a bit. A hard body kick lands for Iaquinta but Hooker fires back with a nice straight. A nice right hand from Iaquinta now. Iaquinta starting to pick up the pace with a minute left, knowing he has to go for broke. A nice right-hand lands for Iaquinta. Another big leg kick from Hooker drops Iaquinta for a second. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)