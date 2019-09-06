UFC 242 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC 242 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins is streaming live now.

The time is nearly here. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirierare set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Saturday, September 7, 2019) UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The UFC 242 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 12 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

In the co-headliner, Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout, Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout, and Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout.

UFC 242 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 10 a.m. ET today:

UFC 242 Weigh-In Results

Main Card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Paul Felder (155)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (257) vs. Curtis Blaydes (251)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (156)

Prelims:

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

Liana Jojua (134.5) vs. Sarah Moras (138)*

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Teemu Packalen (156)

Early Prelims