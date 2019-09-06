UFC 242 Weigh-In Results: Title Fight Official

Spread the word!













UFC 242 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi this weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019).

In the main event of the night, Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title up for grabs against Dustin Poirier. The undisputed champion in Khabib will unify his belt with interim champion Poirier. The Russian grappling ace hopes to keep his undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) record intact against “The Diamond.”

Also, a tremendous lightweight matchup will go down between exciting strikers Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. The UFC has compiled a great card for their return to Abu Dhabi. The promotion held their official weigh-ins for the event earlier today. Check out the results below.

UFC 242 Weigh-In Results

Main Card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Paul Felder (155)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (257) vs. Curtis Blaydes (251)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (156)

Prelims:

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

Liana Jojua (134.5) vs. Sarah Moras (138)*

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Teemu Packalen (156)

Early Prelims

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Takashi Sato (171)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Zak Cummings (185.5)

Don Madge (155) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

* – Missed weight