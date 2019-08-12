UFC 241 Countdown: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz – Full Video

Spread the word!













This weekend one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year takes place – and it’s not even the main event.

UFC 241 will feature the return of longtime fan-favorite Nate Diaz. The Stockton native ends a three-year layoff to settle the score with ex-lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The pair have had issues with one another over the years, and they’ll finally get the chance to address them inside the Octagon.

All the action goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night (August 17, 2019). Diaz’s last fight resulted in a Majority Decision loss to Conor McGregor in their UFC 202 rematch in 2016. As for Pettis, he is coming off a massively successful debut at 170 pounds, knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson with a superman punch.

Diaz and Pettis will meet at welterweight in the co-main event to the heavyweight title bout that will end the night. Daniel Cormier puts his strap up for grabs against Stipe Miocic, the very man he took the heavyweight title from last summer.

Check out the full UFC 241 Countdown episode, featuring Pettis and Diaz, below.

UFC 241 Countdown: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

What did you think about the UFC 241 Countdown for Pettis and Diaz?