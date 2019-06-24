UFC 239 Media Day Staredowns Video

Spread the word!













The UFC 239 media day is in the books as fighters started to hype their upcoming bouts at this pay-per-view (PPV) event.

UFC 239 Media Day Staredowns

On Monday (Junes 24, 2019), the promotion had the UFC 239 headliners meet face-to-face in Los Angeles; including Jon Jones, Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes, and Holly Holm. You can check them out here, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

This event is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. In the co-headliner, Nunes defends the UFC bantamweight title against Holm, who is a former champion at 135 pounds.

The UFC 239 PPV event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos – for light heavyweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm – for women’s bantamweight title

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)