UFC 239 Highlights: Marlon Vera Turns The Tables On Nohelin Hernandez In Style

Nohelin Hernandez and Marlon Vera put on a great bantamweight showcase on the ESPN preliminary card of UFC 239.
Vera and Hernandez went back-and-forth throughout the course of the two rounds they shared, with Hernandez picking up big confidence late in the first round and early in the second. However, a flying knee from Vera stunned Hernandez, and the UFC newcomer was subsequently submitted on the ground after being dropped.
Check out the sick finish here:
What did you think about Vera’s finish over Hernandez at UFC 239 tonight?