UFC 237 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.



Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title will serve as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 237 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rose Namajunas () vs. Jessica Andrade () – for strawweight title

Jared Cannonier () vs. Anderson Silva ()

Jose Aldo () vs. Alexander Volkanovski ()

Thiago Alves () vs. Laureano Staropoli ()

Diego Ferreira () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (154.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira () vs. Ryan Spann ()

Kurt Holobaugh () vs. Thiago Moises (155)

Irene Aldana () vs. Bethe Correia ()

Clay Guida () vs. B.J. Penn ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Luana Carolina () vs. Priscila Cachoeira ()

Warlley Alves (170) vs. Sergio Moraes ()

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Carlos Quiroz ()

Viviane Araujo () vs. Talita Bernardo ()



