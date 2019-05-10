UFC 237 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.
The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title will serve as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 237 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Rose Namajunas () vs. Jessica Andrade () – for strawweight title
- Jared Cannonier () vs. Anderson Silva ()
- Jose Aldo () vs. Alexander Volkanovski ()
- Thiago Alves () vs. Laureano Staropoli ()
- Diego Ferreira () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (154.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Antonio Rogerio Nogueira () vs. Ryan Spann ()
- Kurt Holobaugh () vs. Thiago Moises (155)
- Irene Aldana () vs. Bethe Correia ()
- Clay Guida () vs. B.J. Penn ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Luana Carolina () vs. Priscila Cachoeira ()
- Warlley Alves (170) vs. Sergio Moraes ()
- Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Carlos Quiroz ()
- Viviane Araujo () vs. Talita Bernardo ()