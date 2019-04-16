UFC 236 Fight Motion: Watch Holloway & Poirier In Super Slo Mo

The UFC has released the UFC 236 Fight Motion video to their official YouTube channel. And it’s a good one, with some of the best highlights from the action-packed event.

Dustin Poirier scored a decision win over UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in the main event to win the interim lightweight title. Although he didn’t get the finish, he lived up to the hype and put on an excellent performance. In the co-headliner, Israel Adesanya picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. ‘The Last Stylebender’ secured the interim middleweight title in a classic five-round war.

UFC 236 went down last Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Watch the highlights in super slow motion in the UFC 236: Fight Motion video below: