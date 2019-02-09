UFC 234 Weigh-In Video & Results

UFC 234 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout will headline the show while Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will co-headline.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 234 on Friday. Join us for the video streaming live at 7pm/4pm ETPT today. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET):

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (184)

Anderson Silva (186) vs. Israel Adesanya (185)

Rani Yahya (135) vs. Ricky Simon (135)

Montana De La Rosa (125) vs. Nadia Kassem (124)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Sam Alvey (205)

Undercard (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (156)

Shane Young (145) vs. Austin Arnett (145)

Kai Kara-France (125) vs. Raulian Paiva (125)

Teruto Ishihara (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET):

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Marcos Mariano (155)

Callan Potter (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

Wuliji Buren (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)



