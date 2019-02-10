UFC 234 Results: Montana De La Rosa Submits Nadia Kassem

Nadia Kassen and Montana De La Rosa will keep the main card rolling tonight (Sat., February 9, 2019) at UFC 234 from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Stay posted on Lowkickmma as we will have ongoing results from the Land Down Under.
Another young Aussie will take center Octagon as Wentworthville, Australia’s “187” Kassem will look to improve her unbeaten record to 6-0. She is riding high off a decision victory over Alex Chambers last November.
De La Rosa enters UFC 234 winning four of her last five outings. Her only blemish in that stretch was an exhibition loss to Nicco Montaño during the TUF 26 season. This tall drink of Texas lemonade looks to play spoiler in Australia.
Round One
Kassem comes out southpaw but De La Rosa rushes with strikes. The fighters get pushes up against the cage as De La Rosa gains control and takes Kassem to the ground. De La Rosa peppers with punches as she looks for
Round Two
Montana De La Rosa defeats Nadia Kassem via submission at 2:37 of round two