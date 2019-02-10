UFC 234 Results: Montana De La Rosa Submits Nadia Kassem

Nadia Kassen and Montana De La Rosa will keep the main card rolling tonight (Sat., February 9, 2019) at UFC 234 from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Stay posted on Lowkickmma as we will have ongoing results from the Land Down Under.

Another young Aussie will take center Octagon as Wentworthville, Australia’s “187” Kassem will look to improve her unbeaten record to 6-0. She is riding high off a decision victory over Alex Chambers last November.

De La Rosa enters UFC 234 winning four of her last five outings. Her only blemish in that stretch was an exhibition loss to Nicco Montaño during the TUF 26 season. This tall drink of Texas lemonade looks to play spoiler in Australia.

Round One

Kassem comes out southpaw but De La Rosa rushes with strikes. The fighters get pushes up against the cage as De La Rosa gains control and takes Kassem to the ground. De La Rosa peppers with punches as she looks for position . Not much action as the fighters grapple and hand fight. De Loa Rosa postures up and blasts some hard punches. Kassem throws her legs up in an effort to catch De La Rosa in a triangle. Kassem tries to control posture from the bottom but De La Rosa is bigger and stronger. De La Rosa lands a couple of hard left hands as Kassem gains closes her guard. Kassem blasts a couple hard right hands. Kassem has done a good job at limiting De La Rosa’s offense. De La Rosa passes guard and looks for an armbar as the round ends.

Round Two

Quick touch of gloves but De La Rosa wastes no time closing distance and getting the fight back down to the canvas. De La Rosa tries to trap a hand and fire off some ground and pound. She manages to get off a few strikes before Kassem gets free. De La Rosa transitions to top mount lands a couple of strikes and rolls for the armbar. It is tight but Kassem defends. De La Rosa chains subs to a triangle. Again Kassem defends. She transitions back to an armbar. Wow. She gets the sub.

Montana De La Rosa defeats Nadia Kassem via submission at 2:37 of round two