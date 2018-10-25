UFC 232 Press Conference Official For Madison Square Garden

The festivities for UFC 232 will get underway next week in New York. Part of that will include the first announced UFC 232 press conference.

UFC has announced that four fighters involved on the December 29 pay-per-view event will participate in a press conference the day before UFC 230 (Sat. November 3, 2018). Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes will all be in attendance. The presser will be run by UFC President Dana White as usual.

Jones will face Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 232. The current 205-pound title will be stripped off Daniel Cormier once Jones vs. Gustafsson gets underway. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her 145-pound title against 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes.

The press conference will go down from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 2nd. It’s set to begin at 5:00 P.M. ET and will be open to the public.

UFC 232 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 29th.