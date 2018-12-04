UFC 231 Already Loses Fight To Weight Cutting

This week’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has already lost a fight to weight cutting.

According to a report verfied by MMAJunkie, the UFC has removed lightweight Jesse Ronson from his scheduled lightweight bout with Diego Ferreira due to Ronson being 20 pounds over the lightweight limit. The UFC decided he could not safely make the weight and removed him from the bout.

Ronson had announced the unfortunate set of circumstances on his personal Facebook account, but the UFC had not officially announced the news:

It’s a horrible blow for Ronson. He’ll lose his second UFC stint before even setting foot into the cage to fight. He went 0-3 in the promotion from 2013-2014. Ronson lost to very solid names like Kevin Lee, Francisco Trinaldo, and Michel Prazeres in retrospect.

He battled back and was signed to fill in for Ferreira’s original opponent John Makdessi at UFC 231. But with the UFC focused on not letting fighters cut too much weight, he was pulled. Ronson may bounce back in another promotion as he stated in his Facebook post.

MMAjunkie’s John Morgan said the UFC is currently searching for a third opponent for Ferreira:

I’m told that Diego Ferreira (@DiegoUFCTX) will get another fight for #UFC231. Unfortunately, late replacement Jesse Ronson was approximately 20 pounds over the lightweight limit today, and UFC officials decided it was unsafe for him to try and make weight. New name coming. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) December 5, 2018

What do you think? Did the UFC make the right call, or should they focus on stopping all drastic weight cuts instead of just some?